Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Sooners (11-6) will head to Stillwater to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys (9-8).

The Sooners are 2-3 in Big 12 play, but their three losses have come by a combined eight points. Meanwhile, they have beaten Texas Tech and West Virginia. OSU has dropped three straight conference matchups by 34 points. The Cowboys have struggled offensively since a win over West Virginia, failing to score more than 60 points in the last two weeks.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Oklahoma Sooners +2.5 o128.5 +115 Oklahoma State Cowboys -2.5 u128.5 -140

Odds are courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Match Details

Fixture: Oklahoma Sooners at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Oklahoma Sooners own a 1.08 AdjOFF SQ this season, good for 69th in the nation. OSU has the 27th-best AdjDEF SQ at 0.93. OU does well in all key stats but spacing, where they are in the 27th percentile. They are also 242nd in the free throw rate (FTR) metric. Conversely, the Cowboys are in the 84th percentile in defensive spacing and 200th in FTR.

The Sooners own high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-pointers, cutting, finishing at the rim, half-court, P&R ball screen, and isolation shot types. They are in the top 85 in all those shot types except isolation, with a 0.92 SQ PPP (160th in the country). Conversely, the Cowboys are in the top 100 in defending all those categories except with catch & shoot three-pointers, with a 1.03 SQ PPP (261st in the nation).

The Cowboys have a 1.07 AdjOFF SQ, the 81st-best mark in the country. OU has posted a 0.95 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 43rd in the country. The Cowboys are in the top 100 in shot selection and spacing. The Sooners are in the 19th percentile or better in defensive shot selection and spacing.

OSU is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, cut, midrange, off-screen, P%R ball screen, post-up, and transition. However, the OU is in the top 90 in defending all those shot types except in transition and with the midrange, falling outside the top 200 in SQ PPP.

Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Prediction

The Cowboys should give OU a run for their money tonight, especially considering they are the home team in an interstate matchup. They may not win, but they are 27th in AdjDEF SQ, suggesting they can stymie the Sooners on the offensive end. Meanwhile, OU is one of the slowest-paced teams in the country, so ride the under in this Big 12 rivalry.

Prediction: under 128.5 (-110)

