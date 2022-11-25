Baylor vs Texas Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: November 25| 2022-23 NCAAF Season

Baylor Bears are off to a 6-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAAF season and will take on No. 24 Texas Longhorns, who are 7-4 for the season.

They are part of the Big 12 Conference and will host this game at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Friday (November 25) whereas the Bears are part of the same conference too but are on a two-game losing streak at the moment.

This will be an exciting encounter to look forward to as the two teams from the same conference will battle it out.

Baylor Bears vs Texas Longhorns: Betting Odds

Fixture: Baylor Bears @ Texas Longhorns

Date & Time: Friday, November 25, 12:00 p.m ET

Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

The Bears have managed to win six games but have lost five so far. There has been no consistency so far and that is the reason why they are fifth in the table. They are currently on a two-game losing streak that came against teams like the No.15 Kansas State Wildcats (31-3) and the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs (29-28).

The Bears are averaging 34 points per game while conceding 25.5. The team is averaging 202.7 rushing yards and 240 passing yards per game. Their field goal percentage stands at 77.8.

The Texas Longhorns are third in the conference and have seven wins and four losses so far this season. They won their game in their previous outing against the Kansas Jayhawks (55-14).

The team is averaging 35.5 points per game and conceding only 20.6 points per game. Their rushing yards per game are 198.8 and their passing yards are 244.5. Texas has a 4-2 record at home and will be looking to make it their fifth home win of the season.

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Baylon Bears +265 +8.5 (-110) O 55.5 (-110) Texas Longhorns -330 -8.5 (-110) U 55.5 (-110)

Baylor Bears vs Texas Longhorns: Pick

Bijan Robinson has been absolutely sensational for the Longhorns this season. The running back has been registering insane numbers and there are expectations from him in every game.

He has recorded a total of 1401 rushing yards in just 11 games. He is instrumental in every game the has been played so far. The Bears will have a tough time handling this guy.

Best Pick: Bijan Robinson Over 136.5 rushing yards (-115)

Baylor Bears vs Texas Longhorns: Prediction

The Longhorns have a 6-4 advantage over the Bears in their last 10 encounters. The majority of their games have been close and there is very little difference between the two teams currently. However, since Texas is playing at home, expect a win for the Longhorns.

Final Prediction: Texas -8 (-110)

