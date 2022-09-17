Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners NCAAF Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 17 | 2022 NCAAF Season

The Texas Longhorns are set to face the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday night. Both teams are 1-1 coming into their third game of the season. Texas is part of the Big 12 conference whereas UTSA is from Conference USA. Game 3 will decide who takes their win/loss ratio forward.

Game 1 for the Longhorns was a fairly easy one. They won it comprehensively by a 52-10 margin. Quinn Ewers was the main player in the game against the Lousiana-Monroe Warhawks. The quarterback managed to pick up 228 yards with two TDs and one interception.

The Longhorns, however, lost Game 2 to #2 Alabama by a whisker. The score was 19-20 in favor of the higher-ranked team. Now they are looking to come back to winning ways.

The Roadrunners also had their fair share of close games in their two outings. They lost Game 1 by 35-37 to the Houston Cougars but won Game 2 against the Army Black Knights, with 41-38 being the final score.

Frank Harris was the MVP, picking up a massive 359 yards and three TDs. They will also look to find their winning touch in their third game against the Longhorns.

Both teams share a similar sort of win/loss ratio leading up to the third game. This is going to be a tough game and either team can win this one. However, Texas has home support and it does play to an advantage. Fans are excited and cannot wait for the encounter to begin.

Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners: Match Details

Fixture: UTSA Roadrunners @ Texas Longhorns

Date & Time: Saturday, September 17, 08:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Texas Longhorns -450 -12.5 (-110) U 57.5 (-115) UTSA Roadrunners +360 +12.5 (-110) O 57.5 (-105)

Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners: Pick

Quinn Ewers has to be the man to place the bets on. He has been in scintillating form and is the main man for the job. He has the ability to destroy opponents' defenses in a go.

Roadrunners need to be really careful when facing such a team. The Longhorns will depend on Quinn to deliver tonight. Expect a decent game and a definite pick.

Texas Longhorns vs. UTSA Roadrunners: Prediction

This game is going to be highly competitive. Both teams are decent in their conference and played good intense games. This matchup has a lot of potential and declaring a winner is difficult.

Pick/Prediction: Longhorns 1st quarter -230

