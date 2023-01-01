Bears vs Lions - Who Will Win? Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 1 | Week 17 NFL Season

On Sunday, an NFC North matchup between the (3-12) Chicago Bears and (7-8) Detroit Lions will take place on the field. Chicago is 1-6 on the road this year and suffered a 35-13 defeat at Buffalo.

With a 37-23 loss to the Panthers last week, Detroit is 4-4 at home. Detroit prevailed 31-30 on the road at Soldier Field in their previous matchup on November 13. With a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter, Justin Fields, the quarterback for Chicago, put in a remarkable performance, but Detroit came back to win.

Bears vs Lions Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Chicago Bears +225 +6 (-115) Over 52.5 (-110) Detroit Lions -265 -6 (-105) Under 52.5 (-110)

Bears vs Lions Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Date and Time: Sunday, January 1 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bears vs Lions Key Stats

There have been glimmerings of promise this season, but Chicago is doomed to a high draft pick. The performance of second-year starting quarterback Justin Fields, who has 3,178 total yards and 24 total touchdowns, was largely to blame for this. In this off-season, it will be especially important to keep the Ohio State product healthy and provide him with extra playmakers.

With an NFL-best 179.7 rushing yards and an NFL-worst 136.5 passing yards, Chicago is averaging 20.2 points and 316.3 total yards per game. Chicago is ranked 7th in the nation for third-down conversion rates (42.9%) and 14th for touchdown scoring in the end zone (55.3%).

Last week, against Carolina, Detroit had a chance to increase its chances of making the NFC Wild Card round. Detroit closed the gap on Washington for the final playoff berth to just a half-game, but was unable to extend its winning streak. Detroit's chances of making the playoffs have dropped to 24 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, and the Lions will probably need to defeat Chicago and Green Bay.

Detroit averages 375.5 total yards per game, with 120.7 rushing yards and 254.9 passing yards, while scoring 26.1 points. They are third in the league in terms of the red zone touchdown scoring percentage (68.4%) and 13th in terms of the third-down conversion percentage (41.7%). The NFL team with the fewest turnovers this year is Detroit (15).

Bears vs Lions Betting Prediction

Chicago had only won six of their previous eight games. While it should be possible for these sides to trade goals for the rest of the game, Chicago is unable to keep up. Fields already lack playmakers and might not have wide receiver Chase Claypool due to his uncertain health.

Chicago's defense is terrible; it allows the most points per game and the highest percentage of third-down conversions. In the latter half of the third quarter, I anticipate Detroit's offense will outscore Chicago by more than 28 points.

Pick: Detroit -6 (-105)

