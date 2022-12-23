Best NFL DFS Picks for Saturday: Eagles vs. Cowboys- December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Dallas Cowboys in a battle for NFC East supremacy. This game may have lost a little luster when the Cowboys lost to the Jaguars and when we heard that Jalen Hurts would miss this contest.

Best quarterback picks, Eagles vs. Cowboys

Cash Games: Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas (DraftKings $6.1K, FanDuel $7.5K)

With the uncertainty of Gardner Minshew under center, Dak Prescott is the chalk play at the QB position.

Tournaments: Gardner Minshew, QB, Philadelphia (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $6.1K)

Gardner Minshew is the ultimate wildcard for DFS purposes. How Philadelphia's offense looks with Minshew at QB is anyone's guess. Expect many DFS players to fade Minshew, allowing you to gain leverage on the field.

Best running back picks, Eagles vs. Cowboys

Cash Games: Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas (DraftKings $7K, FanDuel $7.7K)

Stick with Tony Pollard this week. Tony Pollard remains the most explosive option in the Cowboys' offense. If the Eagles' defense is vulnerable, it is up to quicker backs who can be effective in the receiving game.

Tournament: Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia (DraftKings $6.2K, FanDuel $7.1K)

Miles Sanders had his worst game in quite some time last week. Sanders was limited on the ground and fumbled. With Gardner Minshew under center, look for Philadelphia to lean on the ground game, which will lift the ceiling for Miles Sanders.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Eagles vs. Cowboys

Cash Games: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas (DraftKings $7.5K, FanDuel $8.3K)

CeeDee Lamb remains the top receiver for the Dallas Cowboys and should still be the featured player in the passing game on Saturday. Lamb draws a tough match-up, whether he is facing CB Darius Slay or CB James Bradberry. The Cowboys coaching staff have smartly moved CeeDee Lamb all over the formation, finding various mismatches. If the Cowboys can move CeeDee Lamb into the slot to take advantage of the Eagles' injuries in their secondary, CeeDee Lamb can still have a ceiling performance.

Tournament: A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia (DraftKings $8.1K, FanDuel $8.5K)

A.J. Brown has been a dominant force for Philadelphia since his arrival in the "City of Brotherly Love". The chemistry that Brown has with QB Jalen Hurts is second to none. They are best friends on and off the field. How will Brown work with backup QB Gardner Minshew? With Minshew under center, Philadelphia's offense will change -- there's no question about that. The lingering questions about how the Eagles' offense will look with Gardner Minshew under center could lead to lower-than-expected ownership, which makes him an enticing tournament play if the rest of the field is nervous.

