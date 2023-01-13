Best NFL Picks for Sunday: Bills vs. Dolphins- January 15 | 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Miami Dolphins hit the road to face the Buffalo Bills in a Wild Card match-up between two bitter AFC East rivals. Who will be the victorious--the heavily-favored Buffalo team or the underdog Miami?

Best quarterback picks, Bills vs. Dolphins

Cash Games: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo (DraftKings $7.9K, FanDuel $9.2K)

Josh Allen is the weekly play, every week, regardless of format.

Tournaments: Skylar Thompson, QB, Miami (DraftKings $4.8K, FanDuel $6.2K)

No one will trust Skylar Thompson against the Bills in this spot. If bettors want to get creative and gain leverage on the field, Thompson is a good start.

Best running back picks, Bills vs. Dolphins

Cash Games: Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo (DraftKings $5.5K, FanDuel $6.2K)

Devin Singletary remains the top Bills back. James Cooks remains involved as a pass-catcher, but Singletary will be the back to get the all-important goal-line carries.

Tournament: Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami (DraftKings $5.4K, FanDuel $6K)

With Raheem Mostert out and inactive this week, look for Jeff Wilson Jr. to garner most of the reps for the Miami Dolphins rushing attack. The weakness of the Bills' defense is against the run. If the Dolphins are wise, they will plan to run a balanced offensive attack with Wilson as the featured runner.

Wide receivers and tight ends, Bills vs. Dolphins

Cash Games: Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo (DraftKings $7.7K, FanDuel $8.6K)

Stefon Diggs has been rock-solid all season. The Buffalo Bills' passing attack is as prolific as any in the NFL. With Miami starting with a 3rd-string QB, imagine the Buffalo Bills controlling the action from start to finish. Many other teams would run the football with more ball control, but not the Buffalo Bills. The Bills lean on QB Josh Allen and the Bills' passing attack, regardless of the situation. Stefon Diggs makes sense for the Cash gameplay this week.

Tournament: Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami (DraftKings $7.9K, FanDuel $8.5K)

Tyreek Hill has been an auto-play all season long. The dynamic speedster's debut season in Miami was better than anyone could have hoped for or predicted. Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his aggressive playcalling meshed well with Tyreek Hill's skill set. Hill can beat a defense in zone or man-to-man. Tyreek Hill has been a match-up nightmare for the opposition all year and should be the first player the Bills' coaching staff discussed this week preparing for the Wild Card round. Expect Tre White to shadow Tyreek Hill for much of the afternoon, limiting the upside and making him a riskier play.

Poll : 0 votes