Chiefs vs Bills NFL AFC Championship game would be played in Atlanta

Should the Chiefs and Bills meet in the playoffs, the game would take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Due to Damar Hamlin's injury that halted the Monday Night game between the Bills and Bengals, the AFC standings are a little messed up. Both Kansas City and Buffalo enter the playoffs with three losses, but the Chiefs have one more win. Due to their higher winning percentage, they received the first-round bye.

For some reason, the NFL was okay with using the win percentage rule to decide the first-round bye but not the home field advantage.

AFC Championship Game

While some may feel the NFL is getting ahead of things, these are things that should be sorted out sooner rather than later.

After the NFL decided last week that a Bills - Chiefs AFC Championship Game would be played at a neutral site, there was plenty of speculation on location.

Detroit was the obvious choice as Ford Field is an indoor stadium and roughly equidistance from both cities. However, the Lions have already made plans to replace the turf on the field, so they were immediately ruled out of contention.

While both teams play in outdoor stadiums in temperate cities, fans were hoping they would find another cold outdoor stadium to play the game in, but anyone that pays attention to the NFL knows that was never a possibility.

Rodger Goodell and the National Football League would rather weather never be an issue. They want clean, comfortable games that allow players to perform at their peak and score as many points as possible. So the NFL was always going to choose an indoor stadium.

Will It Even Matter?

This has been a very big "to-do" in the league, but fans are probably wondering, does it even matter? Will these teams even meet in the AFC Championship game? Will it be a moot point?

Vegas will tell you it is the most likely matchup, but anything can happen. As mentioned, the Chiefs have a bye, so they only need to win one game to book their ticket to the Championship game.

As for the Bills, in a twisted move by fate, they will roll over the Dolphins on Sunday -- as will the Bengals -- as they both face backup quarterbacks, and we will have a rematch of that Monday Night game.

The Chiefs should be in the Championship game, and who they will play may likely come down to a rematch between the Bills and Bengals.

How can you not be romatic about sports?

Poll : 0 votes