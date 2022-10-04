Best MLB DFS Picks Today: Top DraftKings & FanDuel Stacks   - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

There are 11 games listed for Monday's MLB DFS DraftKings and FanDuel Slates. Both slates begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT tonight. Let's look at the best players to target for both production and value this Monday, October 3rd.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Juan Soto, OF, San Diego Padres (DraftKings $5.6k, FanDuel $3.6k)

Juan Soto had a rough stretch in August, but over his last 15 games, he's hitting .333 with a 1.020 OPS. He's much better against righties, and tonight he'll be stepping in against the Giants' John Brebbia. This will be a very favorable matchup, as Soto has slugged .559 off of righties this season. The Padres are now officially in the postseason, but expect Soto to have a solid fantasy output from the second spot in San Diego's order.

Brandon Nimmo, OF, New York Mets (DraftKings $4.5k, FanDuel $3.4k)

Brandon Nimmo has been very reliable as the Mets' leadoff hitter this year. Behind him are some very talented hitters too, which helps him make more plate appearances and run scoring opportunities. Nimmo leads the Mets in runs scored with 100, and over his last 15 contests, he has a .431 OBP. Expect him to have a solid game against the Nationals' Corey Abbott, who has a 5.11 ERA this year.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $5.5k, FanDuel $3.6k), Ty France, 1B, Seattle Mariners (DraftKings $4.4k, FanDuel $3.4k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Vidal Brujan, 2B/OF, Tampa Bay Rays (DraftKings $2.3k, FanDuel $2.0k)

Vidal Brujan was just recalled from Triple-A Durham today, and he'll slot right in as the leadoff hitter at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox. He has one of the lowest salaries around, and that has to do with his poor season stats. Despite that, his stats down in the minors have been great this year. He's definitely in good rhythm at the plate. Plug in Brujan for great value tonight as he'll see four or five plate appearances in a hitter-friendly park on Monday.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Cavan Biggio, 2B/3B, Toronto Blue Jays (DraftKings $2.4k, FanDuel $2.0k), George Kirby, SP, Seattle Mariners, (DraftKings $9.0k, FanDuel $8.4k), Luis Urias, 3B/SS, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $3.7k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Best DraftKings & FanDuel Team Stacks

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Jose Urena, Colorado Rockies, RHP,

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Rich Hill, Boston Red Sox, LHP

