Best MLB DFS Players to target: Gerrit Cole, Andrew McCutchen & More | 2022 MLB Season

There are 30 MLB games on today's 6:40 p.m. main slate for FanDuel, while DraftKings has 26 teams on their 7:05 p.m. slate. Let's go through the best players to plug into your lineups for both production and value.

MLB DFS Star Picks

Gerrit Cole, P, New York Yankees (DraftKings $10.4k, FanDuel $10.6k)

Cole will face a Royals team that got shut out Thursday night at Yankee Stadium. The Royals have one of the worst lineups, and they also just traded away their best hitter, Andrew Benintendi, to the Yankees. Expect Cole to handle this lineup and approach double-digit strikeouts on Friday.

"Gerrit Cole, 99mph" - Rob Friedman

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers (DraftKings $5.8k, FanDuel $4.4k)

Over the last two weeks, Freeman has a .706 SLG, and he also has the luxury of playing in a park that sees more runs than any other in Coors Field. Chad Kuhl will be pitching against the Dodgers, but he hasn't had much success against lineups of this caliber. Freeman has been on a tear recently, and there's no reason to think that he won't keep it up on Friday.

Other MLB DFS Star Picks: Aaron Judge, OF, New York Yankees (DraftKings $6.2k, FanDuel $4.9k); Justin Verlander, P, Houston Astros (DraftKings $10.5k, FanDuel $11.1k); Alec Bohm, 3B, Philadelphia Phillies (DraftKings $3.8k, FanDuel $2.7k)

MLB DFS Value Picks

Andrew McCutchen, OF, Milwaukee Brewers (DraftKings $4.7k, FanDuel $3.4k)

McCutchen has a four-game active hit streak, and he'll be mainly facing Red Sox relievers on Friday. The veteran outfielder is batting third tonight and should see plenty of run-scoring and RBI opportunities. Expect McCutchen to have a productive game as the Brewers start a series at Fenway Park.

"Andrew McCutchen puts the Brewers in front with a CLUTCH two-run double in the eighth! #ThisIsMyCrew" - Baseball Today

Nolan Gorman, 2B, St. Louis Cardinals (DraftKings $3.2k, FanDuel $2.5k)

Gorman has a slugging percentage of .692 in his at-bats versus right-handers with low strikeout rates this year. Anibal Sanchez doesn't light up the radar gun, and the Cardinals could be in line for a lot of runs today. Gorman homered on Wednesday, his 10th of the year, and he has a good matchup today. He's batting sixth on Friday, so he should see chances to drive his teammates in.

Other MLB DFS Value Picks: Bobby Witt Jr., SS, Kansas City Royals (DraftKings $5.1k, FanDuel $3.2k); Joe Ryan, P, Minnesota Twins (DraftKings $8.7k, FanDuel $8.7k); David Peralta, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks (DraftKings $3.0k, FanDuel $2.3k)

