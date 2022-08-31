Best MLB NRFI & YRFI Parlay: August 31, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Today's Best NRFI

Los Angeles Dodgers @ New York Mets

Bettors should look to the Empire State for a great NRFI. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are battling it out for the top seed in the National League. Taking the mound in this one is Tyler Anderson for the Dodgers and Jacob deGrom for the Mets.

Jacob deGrom has been untouchable since returning to the Mets rotation at the start of the month. He's allowed just even runs in his five starts, and three of those runs went to the Atlanta Braves. At this pace, deGrom will be throwing no-hitters exclusively by the time the playoffs roll around.

Codify @CodifyBaseball Jacob deGrom's ERA in his last 99 starts is 1.96. Jacob deGrom's ERA in his last 99 starts is 1.96. 🔥 https://t.co/PbGsK9wlZX

At this point, it's unclear how many aces the Dodgers have. Every night they are starting an ace, and anytime a starter goes down, another ace is ready and waiting. It's a mystery how this team will decide who pitches in the playoffs, but luckily for them, there are no bad options.

Tyler Anderson is one of five Dodgers starters with a sub-3 ERA.

Jacob deGrom has allowed a run in the first inning just one this season, and Anderson has allowed a run in the first just once in his last 10 starts. The NRFI is a guaranteed in this one.

NRFI (-170)

Today's Best YRFI

Kansas City Royals @ Chicago White Sox

Pitching in this one are Kris Bubic for the Royals and Lance Lynn for the White Sox. Neither starter is having a great season, which is fantastic news for bettors.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Kris Bubic, 90mph Fastball (foul) and 81mph Changeup (swinging K), Overlay Kris Bubic, 90mph Fastball (foul) and 81mph Changeup (swinging K), Overlay https://t.co/5umGVMt5y9

Bubic was on an incredible streak, allowing three runs or less in eight consecutive starts, but has been horrid of late. Bubic has allowed 14 runs in his last three starts. In addition to that, the YRFI has cashed in seven of Bubic's last 10 starts.

On the inverse to Bubic, Lynn was pitching terribly before finding a hot streak. Through June and July, Lynn had an ERA of 6.46, but he's turning things around in the month of August with a 2.73 ERA. Only the betting gods know which Lynn will show up today, but bettors only need one of these hurlers to perform poorly to receive a payout. Even with this new form of Lynn, the YRFI has cashed in seven of his last 10 starts.

Yes, a Run in the First Inning (-110)

