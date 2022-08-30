Best MLB NRFI & YRFI for Today: August 30, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

With a full slate of games today, there are several great NRFI and YRFI oportunities. Here are today's best options.

Today's Best NRFI

Tampa Bay Rays @ Miami Marlins

Pitching in this one are Shane McClanahan for the Rays and Jesus Luzardo for the Marlins.

McClanahan has been one of the best pitchers in the American League. While he likely won't win the Cy Young (+700), he will receive votes and be a prominent part of the Rays' World Series chase. He enters play with a 2.20 ERA and an incredible WHIP of 0.86.

Three teams from the National League East are currently in a playoff position. While the Miami Marlins are not one of them, with the rotation they are building down in South Beach, they will soon become a real problem in the National League.

Sandy Alcantara is a lock for Cy Young, Pablo Lopez has shown signs of greatness this year, Edward Cabrera has been practically unhittable since being called up, and on top of all that is Jesus Luzardo.

Fish Stripes @fishstripes Jesús Luzardo's 69th strikeout of the season Jesús Luzardo's 69th strikeout of the season https://t.co/TjzhGlkCX2

"Jesús Luzardo's 69th strikeout of the season" - fishstripes

With a few exceptions, Luzardo has been outstanding in his first full season in Miami. He's allowed two runs or less in eight of his 11 starts. He enters play with an ERA of 3.34 and a WHIP of 1.01.

The NRFI has hit in eight of Luzardo's last 10 starts, and McClanahan has managed a shutout in the first inning in eight of his previous 10. While these things are never guaranteed, this NRFI as close as it gets.

NRFI (-160)

Best YRFI of the Day

St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds

Taking the mound in this one are Dakota Hudson for the Cardinals and Justin Dunn for the Reds.

Dakota Hudson enters play with 70 strikeouts.

Hudson has been one of the few weak spots for St. Louis this year. He holds the worst ERA in the rotation at 4.23, almost a point higher than the next-worst starter. Hudson also has a horrid 1.39 WHIP to go along with that ERA. In addition, the YRFI hit three of his last five starts.

On the other side is Justin Dunn, making just his fifth start of the season.

"Justin Dunn, Nasty 79mph Curveball." - PitchingNinja

Dunn was traded to Cincinnati back in March as a part of the Jesse Winker trade. Shortly after being traded, he was put on the 60-day injured list with a subscapularis muscle injury, and now, after a month-and-a-half of rehab, he's back in the show. Unfortunately, he hasn't been impressive since he returned, allowing 11 runs in 19 innings. To make matters worse, the Cardinals are second in the league for runs scored in the first inning.

Yes, a Run in the First Inning (-135)

Parlay (+182)

