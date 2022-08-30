Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Aaron Nola & More, August 30 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Tuesday, August 30.
MLB player prop #1: Kolten Wong 2+ total bases (+105)
Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates match details
Fixture: Pittsburgh Pirates @ Milwaukee Brewers
Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 9:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Kolten Wong picked up another hit against the Pirates on Monday, upping his season average versus Pittsburgh to .323. He also has a .909 OPS against his club's division opponents, and he has a favorable matchup against Mitch Keller tonight. Keller allowed a batting average of .322 last year, and this year it's not much better at .282. Look for Wong to produce from the sixth spot tonight.
MLB player prop #2: Aaron Nola over 6.5 strikeouts (-105)
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Philadelphia Phillies match details
Fixture: Philadelphia Phillies @ Arizona Diamondbacks
Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 9:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
Aaron Nola struck out 11 hitters last time out, and he's now recorded seven or more punchouts in ten of his previous 12 starts. The Diamondbacks' hitters have struck out more against high strikeout pitchers naturally, even though as a team, they rank around the league average in Ks. With the way Nola has been rolling, look for him to notch at least seven Ks in the desert.
MLB player prop #3: Carlos Correa over 1.5 total bases (+115)
Minnesota Twins vs. Boston Red Sox match details
Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ Minnesota Twins
Date & Time: Tuesday, August 30, 9:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: Target Field, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Carlos Correa has had a decent first season in Minnesota, but he's been good over the past week. The shortstop has an OPS of 1.108 in 19 at-bats over the last five days. He'll be up against Red Sox righty Kutter Crawford, who has given up 21 hits total in his previous two starts. Correa himself has three multi-hit games out of his last four. Look for Correa, who is a lifetime .323 hitter versus Boston, to have a big game tonight.
