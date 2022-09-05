Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Blake Snell & More, September 5 | 2022 MLB Season

With 13 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Monday, September 5.
MLB Player Prop #1: Jose Altuve Over 0.5 Runs (+100)
Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Match Details
Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros
Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 7:10 p.m. EDT
Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas
Jose Altuve has been great lately, and in his past five games, he's scored seven runs. Altuve also has a sky-high OPS of 1.454 over the last five days, and over the past two weeks, he's sported a .791 slugging.
"3-for-4 today and 17-for-40 in his last 10 games. Jose Altuve is on fire right now" - MLB Metrics
Altuve has been a solid leadoff hitter for Houston all year long, so expect him to get on and come around to score on Monday.
MLB Player Prop #2: Blake Snell 8+ Strikeouts (+118)
San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details
Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ San Diego Padres
Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 6:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: Petco Park, San Diego, California
Blake Snell gets the call for the Padres in an afternoon National League West showdown. Snell recorded eight Ks in his last start in San Francisco, and he'll look to follow that outing up with another strong performance. He's now struck out eight or more hitters in four of his previous six.
"Blake Snell STRIKES OUT Brandon Crawford to end the sixth!" - Baseball Today
The Diamondbacks strike out around league average, but they really struggle against high velocity. They also have a low OPS, so Snell should be able to last pretty deep into the game. Expect the Padres' lefty to rack up the punchouts at home on Monday.
MLB Player Prop #3: Wilmer Flores Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Match Details
Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Los Angeles Dodgers
Date & Time: Monday, September 5, 10:10 p.m. EDT
Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California
Wilmer Flores is expected to bat second tonight for the Giants. Flores will take his cuts off Dodger lefty Andrew Heaney. Over the last two seasons, Flores is slugging .508 against left-handers who rely heavily on the slider like Heaney, though, so he should be in good shape. Expect him to follow up his two-hit performance on Sunday with another strong game.