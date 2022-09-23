Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Brandon Woodruff & More, September 22 | 2022 MLB Season

With 13 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Thursday, September 22.

MLB Player Prop #1: Brandon Woodruff Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Thursday, September 22, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

Brandon Woodruff's 6.75 strikeouts per game rank him well in 12th in the league. He's recently struck out double-digit hitters in each of his last two outings. One of those starts came against the Reds, who he'll face again tonight, but this time on the road. This will be the fourth time he's squared off against Cincinnati, with the other three outings seeing him average just under 10 Ks per game versus Milwaukee.

MLB Player Prop #2: Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Total Bases (-127)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Thursday, September 22, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Aaron Judge is chasing down history as he's one off of Rogers Maris' AL single-season home run record of 61, set back in 1961. Even when he's not hitting homers, he's been picking up a ton of hits. He's hitting an incredible .476, raising his season average to .317. Now, he also has his eyes set on the Triple Crown, as he's tied for first in batting average. Although Michael Wacha, Boston's starter for today, has been great this year, Judge is the hottest hitter on the planet at the moment.

MLB Player Prop #3: Jose Ramirez Over 0.5 Runs Scored (+115)

Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Thursday, September 22, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, Illinois

Jose Ramirez is the best Guardians hitter, and he typically slots into the three-hole. Tonight he won't have the easiest matchup versus the White Sox's Johnny Cueto, but he usually finds a way to get on base. He's come around to score in each of his last three games, and he should do so again on Thursday. Expect the switch-hitting infielder to keep this streak going on the road in Chicago.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far