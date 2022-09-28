Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Dansby Swanson & More, September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, September 28.

MLB Player Prop #1: Dansby Swanson Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)

Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Dansby Swanson has had a great year, and he's closing in on 100 runs and RBIs in the final weeks here. Looking at his last four games, he's picked up six hits, including a dinger.

Tonight, he'll take on the Nationals' Josiah Gray, who has a 5.17 ERA this year. Off late, Gray has allowed four or more earned runs in his previous four starts, and the Braves have a very deep lineup. Expect Swanson to have a productive day at the plate from the two-hole in Atlanta's order.

MLB Player Prop #2: Daniel Lynch Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Daniel Lynch will get the ball tonight for Kansas City as he looks to recover from a rough season overall. Lynch suffered poor performances recently resulting in him being yanked earlier in the game. He hasn't lasted more than five innings in six consecutive starts up until now. Also, out of his past eight starts, Lynch has only recorded six Ks twice.

The Tigers' offense is pretty poor, but they hit better against lefties. They've faced Lynch three times this year, and each time he's struck out four or fewer hitters. He only averages 4.6 Ks per start this year, so expect him to stay under six tonight.

MLB Player Prop #3: Nick Allen Over 0.5 Hits (-133)

Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Los Angeles Angels

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28, 9:38 p.m. EDT

Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California

Nick Allen, the Athletics' utility infielder, is expected to slot in towards the bottom of Oakland's lineup tonight on the road. Allen has an average of .212, but in his last two games, he's picked up three hits.

Tonight, he'll face the Angels' Michael Lorenzen, who has a high ERA of 4.78. While the A's don't have a particularly strong lineup, expect Allen to extend his hitting streak to three.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far