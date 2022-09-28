Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Dansby Swanson & More, September 28 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, September 28.
New DraftKings players get a deposit bonus up to $1,000
MLB Player Prop #1: Dansby Swanson Over 1.5 Total Bases (+110)
Atlanta Braves vs Washington Nationals Match Details
Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals
Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Venue: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.
Dansby Swanson has had a great year, and he's closing in on 100 runs and RBIs in the final weeks here. Looking at his last four games, he's picked up six hits, including a dinger.
Tonight, he'll take on the Nationals' Josiah Gray, who has a 5.17 ERA this year. Off late, Gray has allowed four or more earned runs in his previous four starts, and the Braves have a very deep lineup. Expect Swanson to have a productive day at the plate from the two-hole in Atlanta's order.
Get your first bet risk-free (up to $500) when you join PointsBet here
MLB Player Prop #2: Daniel Lynch Under 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)
Kansas City Royals vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details
Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers
Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28, 6:40 p.m. EDT
Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan
Daniel Lynch will get the ball tonight for Kansas City as he looks to recover from a rough season overall. Lynch suffered poor performances recently resulting in him being yanked earlier in the game. He hasn't lasted more than five innings in six consecutive starts up until now. Also, out of his past eight starts, Lynch has only recorded six Ks twice.
The Tigers' offense is pretty poor, but they hit better against lefties. They've faced Lynch three times this year, and each time he's struck out four or fewer hitters. He only averages 4.6 Ks per start this year, so expect him to stay under six tonight.
Up to $1,250 back on your first bet when you join Caesars here
MLB Player Prop #3: Nick Allen Over 0.5 Hits (-133)
Oakland Athletics vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details
Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Los Angeles Angels
Date & Time: Wednesday, September 28, 9:38 p.m. EDT
Venue: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, California
Nick Allen, the Athletics' utility infielder, is expected to slot in towards the bottom of Oakland's lineup tonight on the road. Allen has an average of .212, but in his last two games, he's picked up three hits.
Tonight, he'll face the Angels' Michael Lorenzen, who has a high ERA of 4.78. While the A's don't have a particularly strong lineup, expect Allen to extend his hitting streak to three.
Get your $1,000 No Sweat First Bet by clicking here and joining FanDuel