Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Framber Valdez & More, September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Tuesday, September 6.

MLB Player Prop #1: Framber Valdez Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-108)

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Framber Valdez will make his fifth start against the Texas Rangers tonight. When he faced them last week, he tossed eight strong innings, allowing two runs and racking up eight Ks. The last three times he's faced Texas, he's tallied seven or more punchouts each time.

AT&T SportsNet™ | SW @ATTSportsNetSW



We're back at it tomorrow at 12:30 as the @Astros go for a quick sweep of the Rangers! Another outstanding performance from Framber Valdez tonight!We're back at it tomorrow at 12:30 as the @Astros go for a quick sweep of the Rangers! #LevelUp Another outstanding performance from Framber Valdez tonight!We're back at it tomorrow at 12:30 as the @Astros go for a quick sweep of the Rangers! #LevelUp https://t.co/jaORSMhxVS

"Another outstanding performance from Framber Valdez tonight!" - AT&T SportsNet | SW

The Rangers haven't been able to hit the southpaw well at all this year, and they rank eighth in strikeout rate in the MLB. Look for Valdez to notch seven or more in this in-state matchup.

MLB Player Prop #2: Kris Bubic Over 1.5 Walks (-120)

Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Kris Bubic takes the mound against Cleveland tonight. On the year, the lefty is averaging 2.3 walks per start, which is one of the higher marks around.

When Bubic faced the Guardians back in April, he surrendered two walks in just two-thirds of an inning. He's given out two free passes in four of his last five starts. Expect Cleveland to draw two walks off the lefty on Tuesday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Austin Riley Over 1.5 Total Bases (-125)

Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Braves @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Austin Riley, the Braves third baseman, has been excellent this year, and he has a good chance to finish with 40+ homers and 100+ RBIs.

Bally Sports: Braves @BravesOnBally



Austin Riley has caught fire again. Four straight games with a homerAustin Riley has caught fire again. Four straight games with a homer 🔥Austin Riley has caught fire again. https://t.co/oc4TreZgXY

"Four straight games with a homer. Austin Riley has caught fire again." - Bally Sports: Braves

Riley will be facing A's lefty, Cole Irvin. This is an excellent matchup. Since 2021, Riley is slugging .750 against southpaws who rely heavily on the changeup. Irvin throws his changeup just under 20% of the time, well above league average, so look for Riley to take advantage.

Also, over the past two weeks, Riley has clobbered four homers, and on the year, he has a .582 SLG off of lefties.

Lucas Abrenica's Last 30 Days' MLB Picks are: 188-151-11 (+204.8 Units)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt