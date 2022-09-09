Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Frankie Montas & More, September 9 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Friday, September 9.

MLB Player Prop #1: Frankie Montas 6+ Strikeouts (+130)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Frankie Montas had his best start as a Yankee against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field last week. In that outing, he pitched five scoreless innings, giving up just one hit and punching out seven. He recorded his first win in pinstripes, and he'll look to follow that up tonight against the Rays again.

Tampa Bay ranks in the top 10 in strikeout rate, and they don't boast too menacing of a lineup. Look for Montas, who has a streak of three starts with six or more Ks, to get six again.

MLB Player Prop #2: Shohei Ohtani 2+ Total Bases (+130)

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Shohei Ohtani has followed up his 2021 MVP season with another historic campaign. Lately, he's been on a power surge, as he's launched four homers in his past six games.

Tonight, he'll step in against Lance McCullers Jr., who hasn't pitched much due to injury. McCullers does rack up a lot of Ks normally, but this shouldn't faze the Angels' slugger. Ohtani is slugging .556 since 2021 against right-handers with high strikeout rates like McCullers. Look for the two-way superstar to produce in Houston on Friday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Christian Walker Over 1.5 Total Bases (-105)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Friday, September 9, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Christian Walker is expected to bat cleanup for the visiting Diamondbacks tonight. Every hitter loves playing at Coors Field, and being in the same division as Colorado gives Walker that luxury several times per year.

This year, the Arizona slugger is hitting .391 at Coors with three dingers in just six games. He's also taken opposing starter, German Marquez, deep twice in his career, so expect him to rake on Friday.

