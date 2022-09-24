Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Gerrit Cole & More, September 23 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Friday, September 23.

MLB Player Prop #1: Gerrit Cole Over 7.5 Strikeouts (-125)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Boston Red Sox @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Friday, September 23, 7.05 PM EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Gerrit Cole has racked up a ton of strikeouts this year, and his 7.9 per game ranks second in the league. He's now struck out 32 hitters in his previous starts, and one of those outings was against Boston at Fenway Park just over a week ago. Cole has electric stuff and has no issues picking up punchouts.

The Red Sox rank right in the middle of the pack when it comes to strikeout rate, but Cole has notched 22 strikeouts facing his rivals over his last two starts versus them. Expect the Yankees' big-money pitcher to record at least eight Ks tonight in this prime time matchup.

MLB Player Prop #2: Josiah Gray 6+ Strikeouts (-115)

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals Match Details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Friday, September 23, 6.40 PM EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Josiah Gray has had an up-and-down year, but tonight he'll have the luxury of facing a weak-hitting Marlins lineup. He hasn't had amazing success keeping runs off the board versus Miami, but he has recorded six or more strikeouts in four out of the five starts facing them.

The Marlins also rank sixth-highest in the majors when it comes to strikeout percentage, so Gray should be able to take advantage of that tonight.

MLB Player Prop #3: Manny Machado 3+ Total Bases (+140)

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Friday, September 23, 8.10 PM EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Manny Machado has had another excellent season, and lately he's clobbered two homers in the last four games. Tonight, he'll face the Rockies' Ryan Feltner, who has an awful 6.05 ERA.

Also, this game is at Coors Field, where balls tend to fly out more than any other stadium. Look for the Padres' star third baseman to keep raking from the three-hole on Friday.

