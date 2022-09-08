Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today, J.P. Sears & More: September 8 | 2022 MLB Season

With seven MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Thursday, September 8.

MLB Player Prop #1: J.P. Sears Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-105)

Oakland Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Thursday, September 8, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

J.P. Sears enters Thursday with a 5-1 record and a 2.37 ERA. Sears has been excellent all year between his time with the New York Yankees and the Athletics. He'll be taking on a decent White Sox lineup that's missing All-Star Tim Anderson.

Sears, since becoming a full-time starter, has pitched around five to six innings in each start. Interestingly, he's only allowed three earned runs once in a start against his former team, the Yankees.

The Rickey Henderson of Blogs @RickeyBlog JP Sears was charged with two runs on the Moll home run but had a solid A’s debut, retiring 15 straight at one point



Expect Sears to have another solid outing at home in a pitcher-friendly park.

MLB Player Prop #2: Sonny Gray Over 1.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Thursday, September 8, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Sonny Gray returns to Yankee Stadium, where he's made 17 career starts. Gray donned pinstripes for a year-and-a-half, but it wasn't a successful pairing as he was eventually shipped to Cincinnati. Since leaving the Yankees, Gray has pitched to a solid 3.40 ERA. It seems he couldn't handle the pressure of playing in New York, but otherwise, he's a dependable pitcher.

This will be Gray's first start as a visitor in the Bronx since becoming a member of the Athletics, and career-wise, he has a 6.35 ERA in this stadium. Of course, most of his troubles came while he was on the New York squad, but he could still have a mental block returing to the same environment.

The Yankees' offense has just been Aaron Judge for a while now, but some other hitters were able to step up on Wednesday. Look for the Yankees to score two earned runs off of Gray on Thursday after exploding for seven last night.

"Izzy sends a slam." - Yankees

