Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Jacob deGrom & More, September 30 | 2022 MLB Season

With every MLB team in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Friday (September 30).

MLB Player Prop #1: Jacob deGrom Over 9.5 Strikeouts (+110)

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, September 30; 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Jacob deGrom takes the mound tonight in a crucial game for the Mets against the Braves. DeGrom has had some uncharacteristically poor starts lately but expect him to be at his best here.

Atlanta has one of the best lineups in the majors, but they also strike out at the third highest rate in the MLB. DeGrom is more than capable of reaching double-digit Ks, as he's done so in two of his previous three starts.

He has faced the Braves twice this year, tallying 12 Ks the first time and nine the second. Given the importance of this contest, expect DeGrom to get at least ten tonight in the series opener.

MLB Player Prop #2: Gio Urshela Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Friday, September 30; 7:10 pm EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, Michigan

Gio Urshela has been hot lately, riding a five-game hitting streak. The Twins' infielder has raised his season average to .281 as a result, and tonight he will have a favorable matchup against Tigers left-hander Tyler Alexander.

Urshela is slugging .594 against left-handers who rely heavily on the cutter like Alexander in the past two seasons in a small sample size. Minnesota is eliminated from the postseason, but they could beat up on Alexander here. Look for Urshela from the five hole to have a solid day at the plate.

MLB Player Prop #3: Sandy Alcantara Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-108)

Miami Marlins vs Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Milwaukee Brewers

Date & Time: Friday, September 30; 8:10 pm EDT

Venue: American Family Field, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sandy Alcantara is the NL Cy Young favorite, and this could be the last start of his fabulous season. He will be matched up with a power-hitting Brewers lineup that strikes out a ton.

Milwaukee ranks third in homers, but they strike out at the eighth highest rate in the MLB. Alcantara hasn't faced the Brew Crew yet this year, but he has notched up seven or more Ks in two of his last three, including 11 in his previous start. Expect the Marlins ace to record seven or more against a team that could take some healthy hacks.

