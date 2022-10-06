Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Julio Rodriguez & More, October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

With every MLB team in action today, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday, October 5.

MLB Player Prop #1: Julio Rodriguez Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Detroit Tigers vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 5, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Julio Rodriguez is the clear front runner for AL Rookie of the Year right now, and today he'll be up against Tigers lefty Tyler Alexander. He enters today's contest on a four-game hitting streak, and overall he's been in red hot form.

Over his last 15 games, he's hit .429 with five homers, and he also has an incredible 1.260 OPS during this span. Look for him to produce from the top of the Mariners order at home on Wednesday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Josh Fleming Over 2.5 Strikeouts (-155)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Boston Red Sox

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 5, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Josh Fleming gets the ball tonight for the Rays. Fleming will be facing the Red Sox for the third time out of his past four appearances. In the last two times that he's matched up with Boston, he's recorded seven total Ks. If he's able to go four or more innings, it's basically a lock that he'll total three today.

The Rays are guaranteed to play the Guardians in the wild card round this Friday. Hence, Fleming would be able to last five or even six innings, as manager Kevin Cash might want to rest some of his other pitchers. Back Fleming here in the season finale to get at least three strikeouts at Fenway.

MLB Player Prop #3: Ken Waldichuk Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-134)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 5, 4:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Ken Waldichuk was traded to the Athletics from the Yankees at the trade deadline, and this trade has expedited his path to the majors. He's totaled 27 2/3 innings in the MLB, and while his numbers don't look too great right now, there's potential there.

When it comes to strikeouts, he averages 4.8 per game, but last start, he impressed, striking out a career-high eight Mariners hitters.

Today, he'll face the Angels, who strike out more than any other team in the league. Waldichuk should have a long leash in the last game of the season, so look for him to reach five Ks this afternoon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far