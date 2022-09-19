Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Merrill Kelly & More, September 19 | 2022 MLB Season

With nine MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Monday (September 19).

MLB Player Prop #1: Merrill Kelly Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-142)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Monday, September 19, 10:10 pm EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Merrill Kelly gets the start for Arizona, and he is in the midst of a great season. While he's not a huge strikeout pitcher, he averages 5.3 on the year and recently has been punching out more hitters.

He faced LA last start and recorded eight Ks in just five innings. Although that game was at home, and he will be on the road tonight, he now has 11 consecutive starts with five or more strikeouts.

The Dodgers lineup is pretty tough, but they have some hitters that could go down on strikes at above average rates. Kelly's first half of the season saw him have just a 7.3 K/9 rate. Now, in the second half, he has increased that to 9.0, and he has been facing more hitters per game since the All-Star break too. Expect him to extend that streak, as he should be able to get five Ks here again.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Merrill Kelly, Painted Front Door Two Seamer and Back Door Cutter. 🖌️ Merrill Kelly, Painted Front Door Two Seamer and Back Door Cutter. 🖌️🎨 https://t.co/eT6vUIpaR5

"Merrill Kelly, Painted Front Door Two Seamer and Back Door Cutter." - Rob Friedman

MLB Player Prop #2: Yonathan Daza Over 1.5 Total Bases (-110)

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Monday, September 19, 8:40 pm EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Yonathan Daza has been hot recently, and his average has climbed all the way to .310. Daza is also slugging .579 in the last two weeks despite not being known as a power hitter.

RoxGifsVids @RoxGifsVids Yonathan Daza's 30th multi-hit game of the season Yonathan Daza's 30th multi-hit game of the season https://t.co/V4FvaZbVbO

"Yonathan Daza's 30th multi-hit game of the season" - RoxGifsVideos

Tonight, he will face the Giants' Jakob Junis, who has been pretty mediocre this season, but the game is in Coors Field.

Coors is arguably the most hitter-friendly park in the MLB, and it's no stranger to high-scoring ballgames. Daza will likely bat second, and he has notched two or more total bases in five of his previous six. Expect him to keep raking in his home park on Monday night.

