Best MLB Player Prop Bets for today: Mitch Haniger & More, October 7 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

Today we begin the MLB Playoffs with the best-of-three wildcard round. Teams have worked hard to get to this point, so they won't want to squander the opportunity.

With eight MLB teams in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Friday (October 7).

MLB Player Prop #1: Shane McClanahan Under 4.5 Strikeouts (+100)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Friday, October 7, 12:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Shane McClanhan had an excellent year for the Rays, but he did slow down a bit at the end. Also, in his last three starts, the Rays limited his workload, as he averaged just 4 2/3 innings per outing in these starts. As a result, he only accumulated seven total strikeouts over his final three appearances. While he won't have any restrictions today, he'll be navigating a Guardians lineup that strikes out the least out of all teams in the league. McClanhan faced them once this year, and in that start, he ended with four Ks. Cleveland's lineup tallied seven hits and five earned runs off the southpaw and knocked him out after 4 1/3 frames, and the home team would love to replicate that performance. While it won't be easy, McClanahan has struggled in the postseason, albeit most of his appearances came in relief. He still is way better than he's been in past years, but Cleveland's offense puts the ball in play very frequently.

MLB Player Prop #2: Mitch Haniger Over 0.5 Hits (-135)

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Friday, October 7, 4:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Mitch Haniger is red-hot at the moment, which is a great sign for Mariners fans. In Haniger's last seven games, he's hit four dingers, driven in eight, and his OPS is 1.240 over this span. As good as the Jays' Alek Manoah has been, he isn't the biggest strikeout pitcher around, which could help Seattle's lineup. Manoah also averages under six innings pitched per start, so Haniger will get one or two at-bats off the Blue Jays bullpen, which has faltered at times this year. Look for Haniger, out of the three-hole, to record at least one hit today.

