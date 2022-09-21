Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Mookie Betts & More, September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from.

On that note, let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Wednesday (September 21):

MLB Player Prop #1: Mookie Betts Over 1.5 Total Bases (-137)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 10:10 pm EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Mookie Betts should retain his regular leadoff spot tonight against Madison Bumgarner and the Diamondbacks.

Betts has excelled in these matchups, as he is slugging .674 against soft-throwing left-handed pitchers since the start of last year. Bumgarner's fastball now sits around 90 miles an hour now, which is well below average.

The Diamondbacks' left-hander has the third-worst ERA in the MLB among qualified starters. Also, in his career versus Bumgarner, Betts has gone 4 for 12 with a homer, so expect him to produce two total bases tonight at home.

MLB Player Prop #2: Bailey Ober Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-135)

Kansas City Royals vs Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 8:10 pm EDT

Venue: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Bailey Ober gets the start for the Twins tonight, where they'll be on the road to take on Kansas City. Ober hasn't made a ton of starts this year, but this will be his third such start against the Royals.

Over two starts, Ober has struck out nine Royal hitters in eight frames. On the year, the right-hander is averaging 4.3 strikeouts per game. In each outing against Kansas City, he was able to notch at least four Ks. Expect Ober to record four strikeouts as he's done so in his last four starts.

MLB Player Prop #3: Jose Miranda Over 1.5 Total Bases (+105)

Jose Miranda has had a solid year for the Twins, and tonight he'll be taking his cuts against Royals left-hander Daniel Lynch.

In his career against Lynch, Miranda has hit .364 in limited at-bats, and Lynch is carrying an awful 5.15 ERA and 1.59 WHIP. Miranda is also slugging .545 against left-handers with low strikeout rates like Lynch in the previous two seasons. Expect the Twins' infielder to have a solid game on Tuesday in Kansas City.

