Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

With every MLB team playing today (October 4), there are plenty of player props to choose from.

Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Tuesday.

Lucas Abrenica's Last 15 Days' MLB Prop Bet Picks are 15-10 (+31.5 Units)

MLB Player Prop #1: Mookie Betts Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-105)

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4; 10:10 pm EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Mookie Betts has had another excellent year, and his 116 runs scored ranks second in the National League.

As the Dodgers' regular leadoff hitter, he gets a ton of chances to score, especially considering how stacked LA's lineup is behind him. He has scored a run in four of his previous five games, so expect him to get on and score tonight against the Rockies' Ryan Feltner.

MLB Player Prop #2: Jo Adell Over 0.5 Singles (+150)

Los Angeles Angels vs Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4; 9:40 pm EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Jo Adell was formerly a top prospect in the Angels' farm system, but so far, he hasn't panned out exactly as planned, but he has been hitting .290 in the last two weeks.

He's also on a nice four-game hitting streak, and tonight he'll step in against Athletics left-hander Cole Irvin. Irvin has struggled lately, and the Angels lineup has been more productive. Addell also has a single in his last four games, so expect him to keep that streak alive on Monday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Daniel Lynch Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-130)

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Kansas City Royals @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4; 6:10 pm EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Daniel Lynch gets the start for the Royals tonight, and he's been putting together some solid performances over the last couple of weeks. Lynch doesn't really rack up the Ks though, as he's averaging just 4.6 per start on the year.

Meanwhile, his opposition, the Guardians, strike out at the lowest rate in the MLB. Lynch faced Cleveland in May, recording just two strikeouts in four innings. Expect him to stay under five punchouts tonight, as he doesn't consistently go deep and also because Cleveland is a contact hitting ballclub.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far