Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today's Divison Series Games: October 11 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

With four MLB Division Series games coming up, there are plenty of player props to choose from.

Every team will want to jump out to a 1-0 lead in their best-of-five series, as there's not much room for error. Below, we'll go through the best player props to add to your bet slips this Tuesday (October 11).

MLB Player Prop #1: Mookie Betts Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-110)

San Diego Padres vs Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: San Diego Padres @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 11; 9:37 pm EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Mookie Betts has a ton of playoff experience, coming in with 206 career postseason at-bats. Betts finished 2022 as the joint leader in runs scored in the NL, with 117.

He'll face Mike Clevinger, whom he has a great track record against. Versus Clevinger, Betts has hit .467 with in 15 at-bats, with three extra-base hits. There's a good chance Clevinger could pitch him very carefully, given their history.

That could also lead to Betts drawing a walk or two even if he doesn't collect some base hits. Either way, expect the Dodgers' star to get on and come around to score as the Dodgers start their playoff journey.

MLB Player Prop #2: Justin Verlander Over 6.5 Strikeouts (-104)

Seattle Mariners vs Houston Astros Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 11; 3:37 pm EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Justin Verlander is one of the most dominant aces in the MLB, and he's almost a lock to win AL Cy Young as well.

He finished the year with 185 strikeouts in 175 innings pitched, averaging 6.6 Ks per start. Looking at his past four starts, he racked up a ton of punchouts to end the season, totaling 31 over this span.

Verlander is very familiar with the Mariners, and this year, he has faced them on six occasions. He averaged 8.6 strikeouts in these starts, and throughout his career, he has been known to show up in big games.

In his 30 career postseason starts, he has totaled 205 strikeouts, which means he has totaled almost seven per game. Expect the Astros' ace to start the series off strong in Houston.

