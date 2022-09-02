Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Sandy Alcantara & More, September 2 | 2022 MLB Season

With 15 MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Friday, September 2.

MLB Player Prop #1: Sandy Alcantara Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+108)

Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Match Details

Fixture: Miami Marlins @ Atlanta Braves

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

Sandy Alcantara has put together a wonderful season, and as a result, he's currently the frontrunner for the National League Cy Young (-800). He doesn't record a ton of strikeouts per nine innings, but his ability to pitch deep into ball games makes his average Ks per game a lot higher.

Last start, Alcantara tossed a complete game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, recording the win and 10 punchouts. The Dodgers are one of the best offensive teams, if not the best, in the MLB, so this was no small feat.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



Sandy Alcantara finishes his 4th complete game of the season for a 2-1 Marlins win over the Dodgers! Sandy Alcantara finishes his 4th complete game of the season for a 2-1 Marlins win over the Dodgers!👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/krjuHuuLzp

"Sandy Alcantara finishes his 4th complete game of the season for a 2-1 Marlins win over the Dodgers!" - FOX Sports: MLB

On Friday, Alcantara will take on the Braves, whom he's already faced twice this year. In those starts, he has a total of 21 Ks, and he earned the victory both times. Expect the dominant right-hander to amass at least seven strikeouts tonight against a team that strikes out at the third-highest rate in the league.

MLB Player Prop #2: Kolten Wong Over 1.5 Total Bases (+135)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Arizona Diamondbacks

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona

Kotlen Wong has had a power surge recently. Over the past two weeks, he's clubbed three homers and has posted a .615 slugging. The Brewers' infielder will step in against Zach Davies, a pitcher he's pretty familiar with.

Career-wise, Wong is slugging .636 with four extra-base hits in 22 ABs against Davies. Two of these hits were homers, so it's safe to say that Wong sees the ball pretty well from the Arizona righty's hand. Look for Wong, who is expected to bat fifth, to notch at least two total bases on Friday.

MLB Player Prop #3: Kyle Freeland Over 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-135)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Cincinnati Reds

Date & Time: Friday, September 2, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Great American Ball Park, Cincinnati, Ohio

"4 in the 3rd" - Reds

Kyle Freeland has had a rough year, as he's pitched to a 4.88 ERA and 1.40 WHIP. He won't be helped out tonight by the fact that Cincinnati has one of the most hitter-friendly stadiums in all of baseball. Freeland has surrendered three or more earned runs in four of his previous six starts, so look for a Reds lineup that performs better at home to put up at least three.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt