Best MLB Player Prop Bets & Picks for today: Starling Marte & More, August 25 | 2022 MLB Season

With nine MLB games in action, there are plenty of player props to choose from. Let's go through the best ones to add to your bet slips this Thursday, August 25.

MLB Player Prop #1: Starling Marte Over 0.5 Runs Scored (-135)

New York Mets vs. Colorado Rockies Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ New York Mets

Date & Time: Thursday, August 25, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Citi Field, Flushing, New York

Starling Marte has been a great addition for the Mets. He loves to beat up on poor pitching staffs, and the Rockies have a league-worst 5.15 ERA. Facing right-handers with high ERAs, Marte has an OPS of .932 since last season began. Opposing Rockies starter Feltner enters Thursday's game with a sky-high 5.88 ERA.

Marte has also been on fire lately. Over the last two weeks, he's slugging .510. He's scored six runs in his previous six games, so expect him to come around to score tonight, where he'll likely be batting second for the Mets.

MLB Player Prop #2: Triston McKenzie Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (+105)

Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Thursday, August 25, 4:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Triston McKenzie will take the hill after a 14-strikeout performance against the Chicago White Sox last week. He'll be taking on a Mariners team that has scored just 11 runs in their previous four games.

McKenzie has looked sharp all year, and he's currently pitching to a 3.08 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. He also has a streak of three starts where he's allowed fewer than two runs. In these starts, he's averaging over seven innings pitched.

Triston McKenzie, 13th and 14th Ks.

Look for McKenzie, who will be pitching in the stadium that sees the least amount of runs, to hold Seattle to under three earned today.

MLB Player Prop #3: Andrew Benintendi Over 0.5 Singles (-130)

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Thursday, August 25, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Benintendi has picked it up after a slow start in New York. He'll be facing a slider-heavy pitcher in Kaprielian, a matchup that favors the Yankees' outfielder. Over the last two weeks, he's posted a .512 slugging percentage, which is a great sign. Also, he's recorded three straight multi-hit games entering Thursday. Look for him to pick up a single whether he bats first or lower down in the order tonight.

