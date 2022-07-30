Best MLB Player Props for today: Sandy Alcantara, Jose Altuve, Alek Manoah - July 29 | 2022 MLB Season

With a full 15 MLB games on this Friday, July 29, there are plenty of player props being offered. Let's take a look at the best player props to target for the games tonight.

MLB Player Prop #1: Sandy Alcantara Over 20.5 Outs Recorded (-130)

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Match Details

Fixture: New York Mets @ Miami Marlins

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 6:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: LoanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

Sandy Alcantara is very familiar with the Mets this year. He's faced them in three of his last five starts, and he's gone seven or more innings in all of those outings. He's a workhorse and leads the MLB in innings by more than 11 frames over the next pitcher.

Fish Stripes



Best pitcher in baseball on display Sandy Alcantara 3-pitch strikeout of Giancarlo Stanton

"Best pitcher in baseball on display" - Fish Stripes

Expect the Marlins' ace to get through the seventh once again, as he's done 11 starts in a row entering Friday.

MLB Player Prop #2: Alek Manoah 7+ Strikeouts (+106)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Alek Manoah gets the start against a Tigers team that has the seventh highest strikeout rate in the league. Detroit struggles with ace-type pitchers. Yu Darvish recently K'd 11 facing them earlier this week.

Overall, the Tigers struggle to hit and reach base, ranking last in runs and second to last in walks. The fact that they don't walk a lot means that Manoah should be able to manage his pitch count enough to allow him to go deeper. Look for the Jay's ace to notch seven Ks for what would be the third time in four starts.

MLB Player Prop #3: Jose Altuve Over 0.5 Runs (+105)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Seattle Mariners @ Houston Astros

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Jose Altuve has been in a slump over his last few games, but career-wise he's had success against Robbie Ray. In his 23 plate appearances versus Ray, he's gone deep twice and has a .579 average.

Bets Stats



Altuve tonight:

-177 to record a hit

+125 to score a run

+143 o1.5 TB

Altuve has a .579 BA vs Robbie Ray over 23 PAs
Altuve tonight:
-177 to record a hit
+125 to score a run
+143 o1.5 TB

"Altuve has a .579 BA vs Robbie Ray over 23 PAs" - Bets Stats

Even if the lefty tries to pitch around him, Altuve can draw a walk and come around to score.

