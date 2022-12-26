Best NBA Bets for Today: Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers

The 2022-23 NBA season will continue on Monday, December 26th, with 14 teams in action. Let's take a look at the three strong teams for tonight's action, featuring Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers.

Best NBA Team Bet #1: Brooklyn Nets ML (+110)

The 21-12 Brooklyn Nets have been the best team in basketball over the past month. Brooklyn have won their past eight games and a mighty impressive 12 of their past 13 games, climbing back to fourth place in the Eastern Conference during that stretch. The Nets have ranked 15th in points per game and seventh in offensive rating this season, while their defense has improved to rank eighth in opponents points per game and ninth in defensive rating. While they will face a tough opponent in the 22-12 Cleveland Cavaliers, who rank first in the league in both opponents points per game and defensive rating, it is no secret that the Cavs have struggled to score this season, ranking just 24th in points per game. Look out for the Nets to take advantage by beating the Cavaliers outright.

Best NBA Team Bet #2: Los Angeles Clippers -5.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Clippers haven't quite had the season that many expected as their record reads 19-15 which places them fifth in the Western Conference. Their struggles can largely be blamed on their offense. While the Clippers rank third in both opponents points per game and defensive rating, they rank 30th in points per game and 28th in offensive rating. They have, however, been better over the past two weeks, winning five of their seven games played. More importantly, they will face a 8-27 Detroit Pistons team that has had the worst record in the league so far. Expect the Clippers to take advantage and win by at least six points.

Best NBA Team Bet #3: Portland Trail Blazers -5 (-110)

Portland Trail Blazers have cooled off after a 9-3 start to the season. They are just 17-16 and in ninth place in a crowded Western Conference postseason race. They will, however, face a 9-24 Charlotte Hornets team that has the second-worst record in the league. The Hornets have lost nine of their last eleven games. Look for the Trail Blazers to break a three-game losing streak by defeating Charlotte by at least six points.

