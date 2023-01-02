Best NBA Bets for Today: Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers

The 2022-23 NBA season will continue on Monday, January 2nd, with 22 teams in action. Let's take a look at three strong team bets for tonight's action, featuring the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.

Best NBA Team Bet #1: Los Angeles Lakers ML (+102)

The 15-21 Los Angeles Lakers have struggled in terms of consistency this season. However, they have won two of their past three games. More importantly, however, the Lakers will face the 10-27 Charlotte Hornets, who have been the second-worst team in the NBA this season. While the Hornets will be at home, they have the second-worst home record this season as well, with just 5-12 at the Spectrum Center. Furthermore, LeBron James has been playing his best basketball of the season as of late, and is coming off of his best performance this year. Look for the Lakers star to lead his team to an outright victory.

Best NBA Team Bet #2: Brooklyn Nets -12 (-110)

The 24-12 Brooklyn Nets have finally put things together as they have looked like the best team in basketball over the past month. Brooklyn has not lost since December 4th, winning 11 straight games over that span as stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been playing unbelievable basketball. Their winning streak has allowed them to climb into second place in the Eastern Conference as they are only a game and a half back of the the best record in the league. Meanwhile, the 12-24 San Antonio Spurs have been among the NBA's worst teams. Look for the Nets to take advantage of a poor opponent by winning by at least 13 points.

Best NBA Team Bet #3: Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers Under 218 (-110)

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers have both been underwhelming this season, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. The Heat rank 30th in points per game and 25th in offensive rating, while the Clippers rank 28th in points per game and 26th in offensive rating. Additionally, both teams are elite on the less flashy side of the ball as Miami ranks fourth in opponents points per game and seventh in defensive rating, while the Clippers rank third in opponents points per game and sixth in defensive rating. Look for this contest to be a defensive battle in which the two teams combine to score less than 218 points.

