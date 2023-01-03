Best NBA Bets for Today: Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Sacramento Kings

The 2022-23 NBA season will continue on Tuesday, January 3rd, with six teams in action. Let's take a look at three strong team bets for tonight's action, featuring the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Sacramento Kings.

Best NBA Team Bet #1: Milwaukee Bucks -8 (-110)

The 23-13 Milwaukee Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference. They have lost five of their past six contests, including a 118-95 loss suffered against the Washington Wizards in their most recent outing. The 17-21 Wizards sit in tenth place in the Eastern Conference.

In their New Year's matchup, Milwaukee did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, or Khris Middleton available. While Middleton remains out, Antetokounmpo and Holiday are both scheduled to return tonight. Furthermore, Wizards star Bradley Beal is questionable to suit up. Look for the Bucks to take advantage by winning this contest by at least nine points.

Best NBA Team Bet #2: Boston Celtics -8.5 (-110)

The 26-11 Boston Celtics have the best record in the league as they have for much of the season. The Celtics currently rank first in the NBA in both points per game and offensive rating, while their defense is approaching top-ten status, currently ranking 13th in opponents points per game and eighth in defensive rating.

Boston will face the 15-21 Oklahoma City Thunder, who have struggled to stop anyone, ranking 25th in opponents points per game. The Thunder are currently 13th in the Western Conference. While Robert Williams III is questionable to play, the Celtics are otherwise healthy, unlike their opponent, who will be without several pieces. Look for Boston to extend their lead in the Eastern Conference postseason race as they win by at least nine points.

Best NBA Team Bet #3: Sacramento Kings ML (+134)

The 19-16 Sacramento Kings have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022-2023 NBA season as they are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference. The Kings have been one of the best offenses in the league, ranking second in points per game and seventh in offensive rating.

Sacramento will face the 19-20 Utah Jazz, who are in the midst of losing four consecutive contests, one of which came against the Kings. Look for Sacramento to defeat Utah for the second time in less than a week as they win this contest outright.

Poll : 0 votes