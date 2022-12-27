Best NBA Bets for Today: Los Angeles Lakers & more, December 27| 2022-23 NBA Season

The 2022-23 NBA season will continue on Tuesday, December 27, with 20 teams in action. Let's take a look at the three strong teams for tonight's action, featuring the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Clippers.

Best NBA Team Bet #1: Los Angeles Lakers ML (+128)

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled with Anthony Davis sidelined with a foot injury as they have lost their past four games. While Davis won't be re-evaluated for at least another week, the Lakers will face an Orlando Magic team that is one of the few teams that has a record worse than their own.

While Orlando have been playing their best basketball of the season as of late, winning eight of their past nine games, that stretch follows a nine-game losing streak. Look for LeBron James to have a big night, leading the Lakers to a road victory.

Best NBA Team Bet #2: Philadelphia 76ers -5 (-110)

The Philadelphia 76ers have begun to figure things out as they are in the midst of their best stretch of the season, winning eight consecutive games to improve their record to 20-12. The 76ers are finally starting to get healthy, although guard Tyrese Maxey is yet to return to the lineup.

Philadelphia will face a struggling Washington Wizards team that has lost 14 of their last 17 games. While the two teams split their two meetings at the beginning of the season, neither is the same team as they were at that stage. Furthermore, 76ers star center Joel Embiid did not suit up in either meeting. The five-time NBA All-Star currently leads the league in scoring and has had his best stretch of the season over the past ten games. He is averaging 35.9 points per game while shooting 55.2% from the field, 50.0% from three-point range, and 86.4% from the free-throw line over that stretch. Look for Embiid and the 76ers to win by at least six points.

Best NBA Team Bet #3: Los Angeles Clippers ML (+148)

The Los Angeles Clippers are playing their best basketball of the season as they have won six of their past eight games. Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are trending in the opposite direction as they have lost six of their past eight games. While the Clippers have had players in and out of the lineup all season, stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are expected to suit up. Look for the Clippers to win this game outright.

