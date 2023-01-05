Best NBA Parlay Today: Dillon Brooks & More (+664) - January 5 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The NBA is ready for a good night of action on Thursday (January 5), as we have four games scheduled for action.

Let's take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's game featuring Jayson Tatum, the Dallas Mavericks, and Dillon Brooks.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Jayson Tatum Over 2.5 Threes (-150)

Jayson Tatum is taking on the Dallas Mavericks in this game and is doing decently well shooting the ball from beyond the arc as he has shot 32.5 percent from three throughout his previous nine games. The law of averages should take place in this game as well, with Tatum shooting just 2-of-11 from three-point range in his last two games. He is going to attempt enough shots and should be able to make the over.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Dallas Mavericks +3 (-110)

The Boston Celtics are traveling to the American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks in a non-conference nationally televised game. The Celtics are struggling right now and are 0-2 so far during their current West Coast trip. A huge reason why is their defense as they are allowing 136.5 points in their last two games while the Mavericks are on a seven-game winning streak after giving up 115 points in their previous three games heading into this matchup.

Luka Doncic should dominate this game and lead his team to another great battle. Take the Mavericks getting points as home underdogs against a struggling team here.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Dillon Brooks Under 3.5 Rebounds (-140)

Dillon Brooks will be going up against the Orlando Magic, a team with a lot of size to be able to grab rebounds, and that will be hard for him to do here. He is averaging 3.4 rebounds this season and is even lower in his previous 10 games as he has grabbed just 2.5 rebounds in that stretch of games. Orlando has a lot of size on their roster with guys like Bol Bol playing a hybrid point guard this season as well. All in all, expect less than four total rebounds throughout this game for Dillon Brooks.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +664

