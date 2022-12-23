Best NBA Parlay Today: Jarrett Allen & More (+614) - December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The NBA is ready for a good night of action on Friday, December 23, as we have 14 total games scheduled for action.

Let's take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's game featuring Jarrett Allen, Indiana Pacers, and Chris Paul.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Jarrett Allen Over 10.5 Rebounds (+100)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be hosting the Toronto Raptors in this game and this should be an interesting matchup as the Raptors do not have a guy with a lot of size that can grab rebounds consistently for them.

Scottie Barnes is not going to be able to keep the team dominating on the glass and power forward Evan Mobley for the Cavs is questionable, so that's one less player trying to get rebounds. Allen is doing well as of late as he is averaging 11.3 total rebounds in his last three games, so go with Jarrett Allen to grab more than 10.5 rebounds here.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Indiana Pacers +6.5 (-115)

The ability to knock down threes is absolutely on two different levels as Indiana is 11th in the sport with a 36.7 three-point percentage thus far while Miami is 23rd with a 34.3 percentage from beyond the arc.

These offenses have been on two levels as well lately with the Pacers averaging 115 points in their last four games while the Heat are scoring 104.4 points in their previous five games. Miami is a putrid 5-15-1 ATS in their last 21 home games so go with the Indiana Pacers to cover the spread.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Chris Paul Over 16.5 Points (-110)

The Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road to take on the Phoenix Suns in this game and this should be an interesting matchup for the veteran point guard. Shooting guard Devin Booker will be out with a groin injury in this game so this means there will be more shots available for Paul to get points.

Looking at the last three games, CP3 is averaging 19.3 points per game in that stretch and should be able to score enough here. He is shooting very similar from three like he has throughout the season so go with Chris Paul to score at least 17 points in this game.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +614

