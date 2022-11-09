Best NBA Parlays Today: Chicago Bulls & More, - November 9 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

There are 26 NBA teams in action, and plenty of parlays can be made on tonight's slate. Below, we'll go through the best parlays to target for tonight's games, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA Parlay #1: Take the under for these two teams

Suns point guard Chris Paul has been ruled out for tonight's game due to a heel injury he sustained on Monday. Paul joins Cameron Johnson on the sidelines, meaning the Suns will have to rely on several other players to step up tonight. Phoenix also is without Jae Crowder, meaning a lot of the scoring load will be on Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton. The Suns will be taking on a Timberwolves squad that has struggled, but for Minnesota, they'll be getting Rudy Gobert back, one of the league's best rim protectors. Phoenix has seen the under hit in each of their last six road games, and tonight they should struggle to score on the road.

Parlay Leg #1: Suns Team Total Under 111.5 Points (-120)

The Detroit Pistons will travel to Boston to take on the defending East Champs, the Boston Celtics. The Pistons score the third-lowest number of points per game, while Boston has a solid defensive unit overall. The under has hit for Detroit in each of their last four games, and expect them to have difficulty getting to triple digits tonight.

Parlay Leg #2: Pistons Team Total Under 106.5 Points (-110)

Total NBA Parlay #1 Odds: +250

NBA Parlay #2: Take these teams' overs

The Chicago Bulls have some very prolific scorers on their squad, in DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Nikola Vucevic. Tonight, they'll host a Pelicans team that is talented but one that's let up 120 or more points in three of their past four games. Expect Chicago to score a ton of points tonight against a team that likes to push the pace.

Parlay Leg #1: Bulls Team Total Over 114.5 Points (-132)

The Houston Rockets have let up 129 and 127 points over their past two contests. Toronto scored 282 points in a two-game span last week, and neither game went to overtime. Pascal Siakam, their leading scorer, is out, but Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, and O.G. Anunoby should make up for his absence. The Rockets like to play fast, and the Raptors are way more comfortable at home.

Parlay Leg #1: Raptors Team Total Over 119.5 Points (+128)

Total NBA Parlay #2 Odds: +300

