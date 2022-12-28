Best NBA Parlays for Today: Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Wednesday, December 28th, with 16 teams in action. Take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's action, featuring the Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Golden State Warriors ML (+172)

The defending champion Golden State Warriors have struggled this season as they are just 17-18 and tenth in the Western Conference.

Despite their struggles, Golden State have been the best home team in the NBA as they are 14-2 at the Chase Center. While the Warriors have struggled defensively, ranking just 26th in opponents points per game and 19th in defensive rating, their offense has remained strong as they rank fifth in points per game and 15th in defensive rating.

Furthermore, Golden State will face a Utah Jazz team that has lost 11 of their past 18 games and are just 7-12 on the road this season. Look for the Warriors to overcome Steph Curry's absence by winning their third straight home game.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Kevin Durant Over 27.5 Points (-105)

Kevin Durant is sixth in the NBA in scoring, as he averages 30.0 points per game while shooting 56.3% from the field, 37.3% from three-point range, and 92.5% from the free-throw line.

The four-time scoring champion has finished with at least 28 points in 21 of his 33 games played this season, including 11 of his past 14 games.

Durant has averaged 31.6 points per game over that stretch while shooting 59.9% from the field, 41.6% from three-point range, and 93.8% from the free-throw line. Furthermore, he will face the Atlanta Hawks, who rank just 20th in opponents points per game.

Look for the Nets star to take advantage as he finishes with at least 28 points for the 22nd time this season.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Kyrie Irving Over 26.5 Points (-105)

Kyrie Irving is in the midst of another strong season, as the Brooklyn Nets star is averaging 26.0 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field, 35.7% from three-point range, and 91.3% from the free-throw line.

Irving has scored at least 27 points in 14 of his 24 games played this season, including seven of his past ten games. Over that stretch, he is averaging 28.2 points per game while shooting 49.8% from the field, 40.5% from three-point range, and 90.6% from the free-throw line.

Look for Irving to continue his strong play as he finishes with at least 27 points.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +1008

Poll : 0 votes