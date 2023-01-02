Best NBA Parlays for Today: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Monday, January 2nd, with 22 teams in action. Let's take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's action, featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Luka Doncic.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: LeBron James Over 32.5 Points (-104)

LeBron James continues to defy father time as the Los Angeles Lakers star is currently seventh in the league in scoring, averaging 28.5 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the field, 30.9% from three-point range, and 75.3% from the free-throw line. The four-time NBA MVP is coming off of his best performance of the season in which he finished with 47 points while shooting 18-27 from the field, 4-6 from three-point range, and 7-9 from the free-throw line on his 38th birthday. Over his past 10 games, James is averaging 33.6 points per game, totaling at least 33 points six times in that stretch. Look for James to once again have a big night against a Charlotte Hornets defense that ranks 28th in opponents points per game and 26th in defensive rating. In his previous meeting with the Hornets, James finished with 34 points. Expect him to score at least 33 points tonight.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Kevin Durant Over 27.5 Points (-115)

Kevin Durant is currently sixth in the league in scoring, as the Brooklyn Nets star is averaging 29.7 points per game while shooting 56.1% from the field, 36.3% from three-point range, and 92.9% from the free-throw line. Furthermore, Durant has scored at least 28 points in 21 of his 35 games played this season. Expect the 2013-2014 NBA MVP to have a big night against a San Antonio Spurs team that ranks dead last in both opponents points per game and defensive rating. Look for Durant to finish with at least 28 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Luka Doncic Over 32.5 Points (-120)

Luka Doncic is currently leading the league in scoring, thanks to three 50 point contests over a five-game span. The Dallas Mavericks star is averaging 34.2 points per game while shooting 51.1% from the field, 36.7% from three-point range, and 73.5% from the free-throw line. Doncic will face the Houston Rockets, who rank 20th in opponents points per game and 28th in defensive rating. Perhaps more importantly, he has finished with 50 points and 35 points against the Rockets in two meetings this season, both over his past five games. Look for Doncic to score at least 33 points for the 22nd time this season.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +572

