Best NBA Parlays for Today: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Sacramento Kings

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Tuesday, January 3rd, with six teams in action. Let's take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's action, featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and the Sacramento Kings.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 33.5 Points (-104)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the midst of another great season as he is third in the league in scoring. The Milwaukee Bucks star is currently averaging 32.1 points per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Giannis has scored at least 34 points in 14 of his 30 games played this season, including going for 45 and 43 in his two most recent outings. While Antetokounmpo did not play in the Bucks' only previous meeting with the Washington Wizards, he will suit up tonight. Look for him to continue his strong play by finishing with at least 34 points for the 15th time this season.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Jayson Tatum Over 30.5 Points (-102)

Jayson Tatum follows Giannis Antetokounmpo on the scoring leaderboards as he is currently fourth in the league in scoring. The Boston Celtics star is averaging 30.9 points per game while shooting 47.3% from the field, 35.0% from three-point range, and 85.5% from the free-throw line. Tatum has scored at least 31 points in 17 of his 35 games played this season.

Furthermore, the three-time All-Star will face an Oklahoma City Thunder team that ranks just 25th in opponents points per game. Look for Tatum to take advantage of his opponents' poor defense by once again scoring at least 31 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Sacramento Kings ML (+134)

The Sacramento Kings may be the most surprising team in the league through the first half of the 2022-2023 NBA season. The 19-16 Kings, who many projected to be among the worst teams in the NBA, are currently in fifth place in the Western Conference. Their offense has been borderline elite, ranking second in points per game and seventh in offensive rating.

Meanwhile, the Kings' opponent, the 19-20 Utah Jazz, are trending in the wrong direction. Utah has lost their past four outings, one of which came against Sacramento, and have slipped to tenth place in the Western Conference. Look for the Kings to pick up their second win against the Jazz in less than a week as they win this contest outright.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +809

