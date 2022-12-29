Best NBA Parlays for Today: Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Thursday, December 29th, with 12 teams in action. Let's take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's action, featuring Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Luka Doncic Over 32.5 Points (-102)

Luka Doncic has had a great season as he is second in the NBA in scoring. The Dallas Mavericks star has averaged 33.6 points per game while shooting 50.6% from the field, 35.5% from three-point range, and 74.1% from the free-throw line. Doncic has scored at least 33 points in 19 of his 32 games played this season.

The three-time All-Star is coming off the best game of his career, as he scored 60 points while shooting 21-31 from the field, 2-6 from three-point range, and 16-22 from the free-throw line in his last outing. Furthermore, Doncic will be facing a bottom-ten Houston Rockets defense that allowed him to score 50 points while shooting 17-30 from the field, 6-12 from three-point range, and 10-12 from the free-throw line less than a week ago. Look for Luka to continue his strong play as he finishes with at least 33 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: Ja Morant Over 25.5 Points (-112)

Ja Morant is another young talent in the midst of a strong season. The Memphis Grizzlies star is averaging 27.1 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field, 32.9% from three-point range, and 74.4% from the free-throw line. Morant has scored at least 26 points in 16 of his 28 games played this season, including three of his past four games. Look for Morant to have another big night as he finishes with at least 26 points.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 31.5 Points (-112)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may be in line to win the Most Improved Player of the Year award. The Oklahoma City Thunder star is fourth in the league in scoring, averaging 31.5 points per game while shooting 50.5% from the field, 35.2% from three-point range, and 92.5% from the free-throw line. Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 32 points in 17 of his 31 games played this season. Facing a bottom-five Charlotte Hornets defense, look for the fifth-year guard to reach that total for the 18th time this season.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +610

