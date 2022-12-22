Best NBA Parlays for Today: New Orleans Pelicans & more, December 22| 2022-23 NBA Season

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Thursday, December 22, with just four teams in action. Take a look at the strong parlay for tonight's action, featuring Bradley Beal, the New Orleans Pelicans and the Utah Jazz.

NBA Parlay Leg #1: Bradley Beal Over 24.5 Points (-105)

Bradley Beal has played in just 20 of the Washington Wizards' 32 games this season, however, he has played great when he has been healthy. The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 23.4 points per game, while shooting 51.5% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range, and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

Beal has scored at least 25 points in 12 of 20 games this season, including nine of his last eleven outings. Facing a Utah Jazz defense that ranks just 24th in opponents points per game and 26th in defensive rating, Beal should have another big night. Look for him to finish with at least 25 points for the third consecutive game since returning from injury.

NBA Parlay Leg #2: New Orleans Pelicans -8.5 (-114)

The 18-12 New Orleans Pelicans are in third place in the Western Conference, just 1.0 games behind the top spot. New Orleans has been great on both sides of the ball this season, as they rank third in points per game and sixth in offensive rating, while their defense ranks 14th in opponents points per game and sixth in defensive rating.

Their opponent, the 10-20 San Antonio Spurs, have been among the worst teams in the NBA, as they are in 14th place in the Western Conference. San Antonio has been awful offensively, ranking 26th in points per game and 29th in offensive rating. They have been even worse on the less flashy side of the ball as they rank 30th in both opponents points per game and defensive rating.

The two teams have met twice this season, with the Pelicans picking up two road wins by 19 and 18 points. Facing the Spurs at home, look for New Orleans to win by at least nine points.

NBA Parlay Leg #3: Utah Jazz -6.5 (-110)

The 18-16 Utah Jazz have been a top-five offense all season, ranking fourth in both points per game and offensive rating. Additionally, they have been one of the best home teams in the league, as they are 11-5 at the Vivint Arena this season.

Meanwhile, their opponent, the 12-20 Washington Wizards, are just 4-13 on the road this season. While Washington was able to win their most recent outing, they lost ten games straight prior to the victory. Look for them to end up on the wrong side of another contest, as they lose by at least seven points.

Three Leg Parlay Odds: +651

Poll : 0 votes