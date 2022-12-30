Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today: Jimmy Butler & More, December 30 | 2022-23 NBA Season

With nine NBA games going on on Friday, there are a solid number of different player props that are currently being offered.

We'll highlight the best props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Jimmy Butler Over 20.5 Points (-110)

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Miami Heat @ Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 9:00 pm EDT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Jimmy Butler is probable for this game as he is dealing with an ankle injury and is scoring 22 points per game this season thus far. However, he is scoring well lately as in his last three games, he is averaging 24.3 points and should continue to do well against this Denver defense. Butler is shooting an incredible 61.4 percent from his last seven games so go with the over here.

NBA Player Prop #2: James Harden Under 10.5 Assists (-145)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers @ New Orleans Pelicans

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

People are going to question this as Harden has 47 assists in his last three games and that should not be considered the normal number for him going forward. Going up against the New Orleans Pelicans, Harden should be able to score more than the 22 points per game that he has this season. Point guard Tyrese Maxey is also expected to return tonight, so Harden will theoretically have his touches reduced here so go with the under on assists.

NBA Player Prop #3: Collin Sexton Over 1.5 Rebounds (-145)

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz @ Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 10:00 pm EDT

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Asking for two rebounds in a game feels very easy to expect it to happen as Collin Sexton has grabbed two rebounds in each of his last two games.

He is averaging 2.3 rebounds per game this season as the Sacramento Kings are having the sixth-fewest rebounds per game and that is who he is going up against. This should be an easy over to go with here.

