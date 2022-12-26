Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today: Kyrie Irving & More, December 26 | 2022-23 NBA Season

With seven NBA games going on during Boxing Day, there are a solid number of different player props that are currently being offered.

NBA Player Prop #1: Kyrie Irving Over 23.5 Points (-125)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets @ Cleveland Cavaliers

Date & Time: Monday, December 26, 7:00 pm EDT

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio

Kyrie Irving has been one of the best players in the entire sport since returning from the suspension he had earlier this season. Irving is coming off an 18-point performance against the Bucks last time out, returning from a one-game absence with calf tightness. However, Irving's return to Cleveland is a big deal and he should do well here as in nine career games, he is averaging 24.1 points. Take the over as it seems more likely in a homecoming matchup.

NBA Player Prop #2: Alperen Sengun Over 7.5 Rebounds (-140)

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets @ Chicago Bulls

Date & Time: Monday, December 26, 8:00 pm EDT

Venue: United Center, Houston, Texas

Center Alperen Sengun is getting more chances in the lineup for Houston and has been doing well at rebounding in his rookie season. In his last 10 games, he is averaging 8.4 rebounds in 26.6 minutes per game, so he should be able to rebound well against the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are 25th in the NBA with 42.3 total rebounds per game, so there will be a chance to rebound here and not worry about the competition getting boards so go with the over here as well.

NBA Player Prop #3: Collin Sexton Over 10.5 Points (-125)

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Monday, December 26, 8:00 pm EDT

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

This number feels way too low as Collin Sexton has shown the ability to dominate offensively in his last three games. He returned from injury last game but combining his totals, he is averaging 18 points while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor and 55.6 percent from three while playing 25 minutes per game.

This San Antonio team is last in the NBA, allowing 120.2 points per game so far this year as well, so go with Sexton to continue his great shooting streak and score more than 11 points in this game as well.

