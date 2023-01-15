Best NBA Player Prop Bets Today: LeBron James & More, January 15 | 2022-23 NBA Season

With eight NBA games slated for Thursday, there are a bunch of different player props that are being offered.

We'll highlight the best NBA player props to target courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Nikola Jokic Under 25.5 Points (-115)

Orlando Magic vs Denver Nuggets Match Details

Fixture: Orlando Magic @ Denver Nuggets

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023; 8:00 pm EDT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the NBA currently, but expecting him to score 26+ points here feels like a lot. In his previous four games, he is only averaging 18.8 points per game and it feels like this wrist injury that forced him to miss the last game could be an issue for him scoring the basketball.

Expect The Joker to be active on the boards and passing the basketball, but for his point totals to continue to stay in the lower 20s for this game.

NBA Player Prop #2: LeBron James Over 45.5 Combined Points + Rebounds + Assists (-115)

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023; 9:30 pm EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

People are going to go with the under here after looking at the previous game James had against the Sixers this season, where he finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and six assists.

However, James has been incredible lately and carrying the team without Anthony Davis in the lineup. In his previous eight games heading into this matchup, he is averaging 33.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. Go with his over here as he is playing well and should continue to do so.

NBA Player Prop #3: Kawhi Leonard Under 26.5 Points (-115)

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Clippers Match Details

Fixture: Houston Rockets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 2023; 3:00 pm EDT

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

It is no secret that Kawhi Leonard is dominating scoring the basketball with Paul George out of the lineup. In his three games without George, Leonard is averaging 28.7 points per game.

However, in his previous four games before this matchup with Houston, Leonard is averaging 23 points and in his 27 career games against the Rockets is averaging only 18.7 points per game. All of this is pointing to take the under on his points in this game as the sportsbooks are setting it too high.

