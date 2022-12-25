Best NBA Player Props Christmas: Chris Paul & More - December 25 | 2022-23 NBA Season

There are five Christmas games and plenty of player props to sift through today. Below, we'll take you through the best ones to target, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Player Prop #1: Brandon Clarke Over 14.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Sunday, December 25, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Brandon Clarke has been a key role player for the Grizzlies this year, and the athletic big man has been very effective lately. Over his last ten games, he's averaging 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds, and during this span, he's tallied 15 combined points and rebounds nine times. Today, he'll face an undersized Warriors team, and he should remain productive in his role.

NBA Player Prop #2: Torrey Craig Under 1.5 Three-Pointers Made (-145)

Torrey Craig has become a regular starter for the Suns in the absence of Cameron Johnson, but normally Craig doesn't attempt a ton of field goals. Craig earns his minutes due to his defensive ability, but on offense, he usually lets other players dominate the ball. Craig faces his former team tonight, but when it comes to threes, the wing has only converted two or more triples in two of his previous six contests. Expect him to have a quiet game from deep tonight, especially since he's attempted just 3.4 threes per game over his last five.

NBA Player Prop #3: Chris Paul Over 13.5 Points (-125)

Veteran point guard Chris Paul has had an amazing career, but this year he has missed a big chunk of games due to injury. However, since he's returned from injury, he's averaged 14.8 points per game, much higher than the 9.5 PPG average he was at before getting hurt. Paul is a very unselfish player, especially at this stage of his career, but when he wants to score, he can create his shot in a variety of ways. Paul has always performed well on Christmas, most recently dropping 21 points on the Warriors last year on this day, so expect him to show out tonight.

