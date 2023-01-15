Best NBA Player Props for Today - 76ers vs. Lakers - January 15 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Los Angeles Lakers will host the Philadelphia 76ers in the second of two meetings between the two teams this season. Philadelphia won the first meeting by a score of 133-122.

The 19-23 Lakers are in 13th place in the Western Conference, however, they are just two games back of the sixth seed. Los Angeles is currently ranked ninth in points per game and 20th in offensive rating. The Lakers have struggled on the less flashy side of the ball, however, as they are ranked 27th in opponents points per game and 19th in defensive rating.

The 26-16 76ers are in fifth place in the Eastern Conference and one and a half games out of second place in the Conference. The 76ers currently rank 16th in points per game and tenth in offensive rating. Phliadelphia has been elite on the defensive end as they rank third in opponents points per game and fourth in defensive rating.

76ers vs. Lakers Match Details

Fixture: Phliadelphia 76ers at Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15th, 9:30 pm EST

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

76ers vs. Lakers Player Prop #1: LeBron James Over 31.5 Points (-115)

LeBron James has been nothing short of spectacular in his 20th season in the NBA. The LA Lakers star is eighth in the league in scoring, averaging 29.0 points per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. James has scored at least 31 points in just 13 of his 32 games played this season, however, nine of those games have come in his past 14 games played.

LeBron has played thirteen games without co-star Anthony Davis this season, in which he has averaged 33.4 points per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. James has reached the 31 point mark in eight of those contests. Look for LeBron to finish with at least 31 points on Sunday night.

76ers vs. Lakers Player Prop #2: Joel Embiid Over 31.5 Points (-115)

Joel Embiid is second in the league in scoring, as he averages 33.4 points per game while shooting 53.5% from the field, 34.7% from three-point range, and 85.8% from the free-throw line. Embiid has scored at least 32 points in 17 of his 31 games played this season, including 11 of his past 17 games played.

The Philadelphia 76ers star finished with 38 points in his previous matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers while shooting 14-19 from the field, 3-4 from three-point range, and 7-8 from the free-throw line.

Look for Embiid to take advantage of a Lakers defense that has been awful since Anthony Davis was sidelined with a foot injury as he finishes with at least 32 points.

76ers vs. Lakers Player Prop #3: James Harden Over 38.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-110)

James Harden is currently averaging 22.2 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game, and a league-leading 11.1 assists per game. Harden has finished with at least 39 combined points, rebounds, and assists in 17 of his 27 games played this season.

The Philadelphia 76ers star finished with a combined 44 points, rebounds, and assists in his previous matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers. Look for Harden to once again finish with at least 39 combined points, rebounds, and assists.

