Best NBA Player Props for Today - Nets vs. Warriors - January 22 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Golden State Warriors will host the Brooklyn Nets in the second of two meetings between the teams this season. The Nets won the first contest by a score of 143-113.

The 23-23 Warriors are currently sixth in the Western Conference as they have won eight of their past thirteen games. They are currently ranked fourth in points per game and 16th in offensive rating. They have struggled on the defensive end, however, ranking 26th in opponents points per game and 16th in defensive rating.

The 28-17 Nets are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Brooklyn is just 1-4 since star Kevin Durant was sidelined with a right MCL sprain. They are ranked 16th in points per game and 11th in offense rating. The Nets have been elite defensively, ranking fourth in opponents points per game and sixth in defensive rating.

Nets vs. Warriors Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22nd, 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Nets vs. Warriors Player Prop #1: Steph Curry Over 26.5 Points (-120)

Steph Curry has been great this season, as he ranks eighth in the NBA in scoring, averaging 29.3 points per game while shooting 48.7% from the field, 41.7% from three-point range, and 91.2% from the free-throw line.

The Golden State Warriors star has scored at least 27 points in 19 of his 31 games played this season, including each of his past two games. Look for Curry to once again finish with at least 27 points.

Nets vs. Warriors Player Prop #2: Steph Curry Over 4.5 Made Three-Pointers (+108)

Despite missing 15 games this season, Steph Curry is currently third in the NBA in three-pointers made as he has connected from deep 153 times this season.

The two-time NBA MVP leads the league in three-pointers made per game by a significant margin, as he has averaged 4.9 three-pointers made per contest. Curry has knocked down five triples in 17 of his 13 games played this season. Look for him to once again make at least five three-pointers.

Nets vs. Warriors Player Prop #3: Kyrie Irving Over 3.5 Made Three-Pointers (-130)

Kyrie Irving has also been strong from distance this season as he has made 108 three-pointers despite missing eleven games. The Brooklyn Nets star is currently eighth in the NBA in three-pointers made per game as he has knocked down 3.2 three-pointers per game thus far.

While the Golden State Warriors lead the league in three-pointers made per game, they have not had the same success defending the triple. Golden State has allowed the seventh-most three-pointers made per game this season.

Look for Irving, who has made at least 4 three-pointers in 14 of his 34 games played this season, to take advantage as he once again reaches that mark.

Poll : 0 votes