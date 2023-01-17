Best NBA Player Props Today: Raptors vs. Bucks - January 17 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks also met nearly two weeks ago, with the Bucks coming away with a narrow three-point victory. Both of these teams played last night and won, but they'll have to go again tonight.

Let's see which players are poised to show up tonight on the national stage. These are the best player props to consider tonight between the Raptors and the Bucks.

All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Raptors vs. Bucks Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors @ Milwaukee Bucks

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

NBA Player Prop #1: Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 11.5 Rebounds (-122)

Giannis is one of the most dominant players in the league, and he put that on display against the Raptors on January 4. He had a triple-double in the win that included 21 rebounds against Toronto. In four of his last seven games, he's come down with more than 15 boards. For the season, he is averaging 11.9 rebounds per game.

The Raptors have allowed a starter on the opposing team to pull down at least 13 rebounds in three straight games. Giannis has a good shot to make it four based on the previous game and his pedigree.

NBA Player Prop #2: Pascal Siakam Over 7.5 Rebounds (-104)

Pascal Siakam averages 8.2 rebounds per game this season and finished with eight boards against the Bucks in round one. In the eight games he's played this month, Siakam has only finished below seven rebounds once.

The Bucks have given up at least eight boards to an opposing player in every game since they played the Raptors a couple of weeks ago. Six of those players had double-digit rebounds. Siakam should have a solid day on the glass just like the last time these teams met.

NBA Player Prop #3: Jrue Holiday Over 19.5 Points (-102)

Jrue Holiday didn't play against the Raptors in the first meeting. However, every point guard that has started against the Raptors has scored over 20 points against them. Holiday has exceeded 20 points in three of his last four games played. Toronto has struggled to stop opposing point guards, and Holiday should be able to take advantage.

