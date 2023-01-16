Best NBA Player Props for Today - Suns vs. Grizzlies - January 16 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Phoenix Suns will visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the third of four meetings between the two teams this season. The two teams have split the season series thus far as each have picked up a road victory.

The 21-23 Suns are currently eleventh in the Western Conference as they have spiraled out of control, losing 11 of their past 13 games. They are currently ranked 18th in points per game and twelveth in offensive rating, however, they have been better on the less flashy side of the ball, ranking ninth in opponents points per game and 14th in defensive rating.

The 29-13 Grizzlies are in second place in the Western Conference and may be the hottest team in basketball as they have won nine straight games. They are ranked sixth in points per game and eleventh in offense rating, while ranking tenth in opponents points per game and first in defensive rating.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns at Memphis Grizzlies

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023, 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Suns vs. Grizzlies Player Prop #1: Ja Morant Over 27.5 Points (-110)

Ja Morant has had a great season, as he currently ranks eleventh in the NBA in scoring, averaging 27.4 points per game while shooting 46.6% from the field, 31.3% from three-point range and 75.1% from the free-throw line.

Morant has scored at least 28 points in 18 of his 35 games played this season, including seven of his past eleven games. Look for the Memphis Grizzlies star to have another big night as he finishes with at least 28 points.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Player Prop #2: Deandre Ayton Over 9.5 Points (-115)

Deandre Ayton is having a strong season on the boards as he is currently 12th in the league in rebounding, averaging 9.9 rebounds per game. Ayton has finished with at least ten rebounds in 21 of his 38 games played this season, including each of his past four games. Over that stretch, he is averaging 13.5 rebounds per game. Expect Ayton to finish with at least ten rebounds for the fifth straight game.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Player Prop #3: Steven Adams Over 9.5 Rebounds (-130)

Steven Adams has been even better on the boards than Deandre Ayton as he is currently fourth in the league in rebounding, averaging 11.4 rebounds per game.

Adams has finished with at least ten rebounds in 24 of his 38 games played this season, including nine of his past twelve games, averaging 14.0 rebounds per game over that stretch. Look for Adams to once again finish with double-digit rebounds.

