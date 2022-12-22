Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Bradley Beal & more, December 22 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The 2022-23 NBA season continues on Thursday, December 22, with just four teams set to play. Take a look at three strong player props for tonight's action, featuring Bradley Beal, CJ McCollum, and Lauri Markkanen.

NBA Player Prop #1: Bradley Beal Over 24.5 Points (-110)

Bradley Beal has been in and out of the lineup this season, suiting up in just 20 of the Washington Wizards' 32 games. Beal has, however, played great when he has been healthy. The three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 23.4 points per game, while shooting 51.5% from the field, 33.3% from three-point range, and 85.8% from the free-throw line.

Beal has scored at least 25 points in 12 of his 20 games played this season, including nine in his past eleven contests. Additionally, in two games since returning from injury, Beal has averaged 28.0 points per game. Look for the Wizards star to take advantage of a Utah Jazz defense that ranks just 24th in opponents points per game and 26th in defensive rating. Expect Beal to finish with at least 25 points.

NBA Player Prop #2: CJ McCollum Over 25.5 Points (-104)

CJ McCollum has not quite matched his production from his 26-game stint with the New Orleans Pelicans last season. McCollum has also played 26 games this season, averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field, 35.1% from three-point range, and 80.4% from the free-throw line.

While he has scored at least 26 points in just seven of his 26 games played this season, he has done so in each of his past three outings. Over that stretch, McCollum is averaging 28.7 points per game while shooting 48.5% from the field, 52.0% from three-point range, and 87.5% from the free-throw line.

Furthermore, McCollum should be the focal point of New Orleans' offense, with both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram expected to be sidelined. Look for McCollum to take advantage of the San Antonio Spurs' porous defense, which ranks last in both opponents' points per game and defensive rating. Expect McCollum to finish with at least 26 points.

NBA Player Prop #3: Lauri Markkanen Over 22.5 Points (-102)

Lauri Markkanen is in the midst of a breakout year in his sixth NBA season. The Utah Jazz forward is averaging 22.8 points per game while shooting 53.4% from the field, 43.8% from the three-point range and 83.0% from the free-throw line.

Markkanen has scored at least 23 points in 18 of his 31 games this season, including six of his last nine. Look for Markkanen to continue his strong play as he finishes with at least 23 points for the 19th time this season.

Poll : 0 votes